Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kunlun Energy Company Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the business of exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Exploration and Production, and Natural Gas Distribution. Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Natural Gas Distribution segment engages in the sale of natural gas and the transmission of natural gas primarily in China. KunLun Energy Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kunlun Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876. Kunlun Energy has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

