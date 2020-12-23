Insider Selling: Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Insider Sells 6,396 Shares of Stock

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,068,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,001,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 787,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xperi by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 786,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,663,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

