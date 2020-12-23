Group L.P. Cr Sells 500,000 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group L.P. Cr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assertio alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $190,000.00.

Assertio stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 4,149,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assertio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.