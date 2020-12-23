OctoFi Price Reaches $30.03 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and $1.56 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for $30.03 or 0.00127381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00142291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00718250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00169057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00373683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00105817 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,312 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

