CyberMiles Market Capitalization Achieves $6.63 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $1.06 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00481041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,571.07 or 0.99991292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005742 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003036 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.