Greg Mccabe Buys 1,630,434 Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRCH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

