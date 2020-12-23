Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,056,977.79 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,056,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $966,803.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,272 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $1,932,934.88.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $547,313.25.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $938,720.23.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 751,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 131,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $620,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

