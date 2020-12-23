Insider Selling: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FireEye stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,547,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,586. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth $125,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FireEye by 18.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,900 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth $485,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in FireEye by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,899 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

