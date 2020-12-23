Peter Solvik Sells 16,452 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $251.60. 3,001,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -213.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 78,977 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.21.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

