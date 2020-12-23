David Bywater Sells 263,328 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Bywater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, David Bywater sold 27,867 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,419.00.

On Monday, November 9th, David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $19,237,868.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,750,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,920.08 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Simmons assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

