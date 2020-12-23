Celo (CELO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.51 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Celo has a total market capitalization of $191.57 million and $3.51 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00006536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00142431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00716387 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00190580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00374019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00105548 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

