Synthetix (SNX) Trading 43.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Synthetix has a market cap of $818.99 million and approximately $315.55 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for $7.41 or 0.00031465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00340943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.