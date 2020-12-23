Head to Head Contrast: Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) & Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Kirby shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kirby shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Kirby, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirby 0 3 3 0 2.50

Kirby has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.62%. Given Kirby’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kirby is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Kirby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Kirby -8.27% 3.90% 2.03%

Volatility & Risk

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, meaning that its share price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Kirby’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kirby $2.84 billion 1.06 $142.35 million $2.90 17.20

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Summary

Kirby beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of December 31, 2019, this segment owned and operated 1,053 inland tank barges with 23.4 million barrels of capacity, 299 inland towboats, 49 coastal tank barges with 4.7 million barrels of capacity, 47 coastal tugboats, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 4 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The company's Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents industrial compressors, railcar movers, and high capacity lift trucks; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, commercial fishing, construction, and power generation companies, as well as oil and gas operators and producers, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

