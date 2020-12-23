Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 726,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,272. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

