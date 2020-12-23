Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. 2,073,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $258.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

