Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSG. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Inseego stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,465,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

