Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Equus Total Return stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equus Total Return has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 2,522.53%.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

