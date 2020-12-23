trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho lowered their target price on trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.30. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

