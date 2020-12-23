AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00342184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.