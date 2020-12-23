Max Property Group Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,316.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $692,046.52 and $1,316.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group's total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

