Rapids Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $922,592.26 and approximately $300.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00142889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00716360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00191193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00372213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00105384 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.