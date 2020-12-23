BitRewards 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. BitRewards has a total market cap of $25,634.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitRewards has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BitRewards

BitRewards is a token. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

