Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Up 45.9% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.05 million and $3,082.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00342184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

