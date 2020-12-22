Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. Essentia has a market capitalization of $256,510.48 and $30,335.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00053101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00339934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,606 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

