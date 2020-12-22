Revain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.66 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market cap of $990.42 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00053101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00339934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.