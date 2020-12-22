Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $451,615.08 and $769.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 71.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00053101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00339934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002183 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

