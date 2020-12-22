Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $351,005.86 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.95 or 0.02632723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025603 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,015,813 coins and its circulating supply is 39,964,482 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

