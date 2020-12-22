PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Capitalization Tops $21.79 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $21.79 million and approximately $220,939.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00339063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

