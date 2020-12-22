Hi Mutual Society (HMC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,545.00

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $18,545.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00339063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

