Crust (CRU) Price Hits $3.52 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Crust has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00014868 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $767,399.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 984,808 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

