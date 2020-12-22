ION Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. ION has a total market capitalization of $227,971.33 and $12.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00036402 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars.

