GameCredits Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $60,254.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00478483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000261 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,944,717 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

