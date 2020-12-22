BOScoin Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $866,337.35 and approximately $283.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

