Uquid Coin (UQC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.13 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00011240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00052987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00343589 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Livecoin, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

