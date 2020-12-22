Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and $1.67 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00143997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00714572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00192675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00372102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00104307 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.