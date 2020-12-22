Stably USD Price Reaches $0.99 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Stably USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $511,753.98 and approximately $45,844.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00344340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

