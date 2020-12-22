ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0524 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $726,392.27 and $201.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00143514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021419 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00715307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00192029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372433 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

