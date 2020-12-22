Centrality Price Down 31.8% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Centrality has a total market cap of $36.57 million and $3.31 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrality has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00344340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

