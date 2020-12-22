First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

FMBI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,541. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 501,114 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after acquiring an additional 998,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305,706 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,110,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 216,048 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.