TitanSwap Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $34.57 million and $188,838.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00344340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002204 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

