BIKI Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. BIKI has a market cap of $8.92 million and $697,077.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIKI has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00344340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002204 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.