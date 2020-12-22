BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $34,636.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00346270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.