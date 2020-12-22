Safe Haven (SHA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $453,495.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $453,495.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00591726 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.