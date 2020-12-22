Head to Head Comparison: Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT)

dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares dMY Technology Group and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Butler National 0.43% 0.65% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for dMY Technology Group and Butler National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

dMY Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. Given dMY Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group is more favorable than Butler National.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares dMY Technology Group and Butler National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Butler National $65.87 million 0.60 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group.

Summary

Butler National beats dMY Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems that are used on military aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas; and The Stables Casino. This segment also provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of single-engine commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft. Butler National Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

