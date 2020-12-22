Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Tops $3.52 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Minter Network has a market cap of $3.52 million and $44,165.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 65.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00143107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00712332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00191484 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00371680 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,382,404,836 coins and its circulating supply is 3,177,195,269 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

