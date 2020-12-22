Bitcore Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $266.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,695.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.73 or 0.02644971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00476372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.01341271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00644096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00280382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,490,468 coins and its circulating supply is 17,989,509 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

