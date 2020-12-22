Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $1.27. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

PVAC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,562. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $160.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 98.3% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

