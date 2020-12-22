RPICoin (RPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,719.60

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last week, RPICoin has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $23,719.60 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RPICoin

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,041,361,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,349,289 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

