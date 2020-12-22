Ren (REN) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Ren has a total market cap of $256.77 million and approximately $45.20 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, DDEX, IDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Ren has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00347728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, Huobi Global, OKEx, Kyber Network, UEX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

