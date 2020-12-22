Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

